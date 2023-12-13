We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
4 Sector ETFs to Win Despite Slowing November Inflation Data
The annual inflation rate in the United States slowed to 3.1% in November 2023, the lowest reading in five months, from 3.2% in October and in line with market forecasts. Compared to the previous month, consumer prices edged 0.1% higher, compared to expectations of a flat reading, and after being unchanged in October. Meanwhile, core inflation remained at 4% and the monthly rate rose to 0.3% from 0.2%, in line with forecasts.
Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few sector ETFs that should gain in the near term.
Sector ETFs to Gain
Real Estate – Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ - Free Report)
Weighted shelter makes up 32.77% of CPI, of which 7.8% is rent and 23.68% is private housing, per data from MacroMicro. The shelter index rose 0.4% over the month after gaining 0.3% in October.
The underlying MSCI US Investable Market Real Estate 25/50 Index is made up of stocks of large, mid-size, and small U.S. companies within the real estate sector. The fund yields 4.28% annually and charges 12 bps in fees.
Transportation – SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN - Free Report)
The transportation index jumped 1.1% sequentially in November after a rise of 0.8% in October. The index gained 10.1% year over year. The fund XTN has a Zacks Rank #2. Trucking takes about 40% of the fund, followed by Airlines and Air Freight & Logistics.
Medical Care Commodities – iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI - Free Report)
The medical care commodities index rose 0.5% sequentially after an uptick of 0.4% in October. The index is, however, up 5% year over year.
The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) fund measures the performance of the medical equipment sector of the U.S. equity market. Abbott (18.1%), Intuitive Surgical (10.88%) and Medtronic (10.42%) hold the top three spots in the fund.
Restaurants – AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF (EATZ - Free Report)
The food away from index increased 0.4% sequentially in November. The same growth was recorded in each of the previous two months. The index for full-service meals rose 0.5% and the index for limited-service meals increased 0.4% over the month.
This ETF is active and does not track a benchmark. The AdvisorShares Restaurant ETF is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets in securities of companies that derive at least 50% of their net revenue from the restaurant business.