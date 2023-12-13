Back to top

Company News for Dec 13, 2023

  • Oracle Corporation ((ORCL - Free Report) ) shares plunged 12.4% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 revenues of $12.94 billion, missing the consensus estimate by $13.05 billion.
  • Shares of Johnson Controls International plc ((JCI - Free Report) ) fell 6% after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings of $1.05 per share, lagging the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share.
  • Lucid Group, Inc. ((LCID - Free Report) ) shares declined 8.5% following the announcement of Chief Financial Officer Sherry House's immediate resignation.
  • Shares of Alphabet Inc. ((GOOG - Free Report) ) were down 0.8% following Epic Games' victory in a prominent antitrust trial against the company.

