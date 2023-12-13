We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Copa Holdings (CPA) November Traffic Rises From 2022 Levels
Copa Holdings, S.A.(CPA - Free Report) reported solid traffic numbers for November on the back of upbeat air-travel demand. Driven by high passenger volumes, revenue passenger miles (a measure of traffic) rose in double digits in November on a year-over-year basis.
To match the demand swell, CPA is increasing its capacity. In November, available seat miles (a measure of capacity) increased 11.9% year over year. Revenue passenger miles increased 12.4%. With traffic growth outpacing capacity expansion, the load factor (percentage of seats filled by passengers) improved to 87.4% from 87.1% in November 2022.
Impressive air traffic has led to an 18.5% appreciation in the CPA stock in the past year. This northward movement compares favorably with the 10.7% rise recorded by the Zacks Airline industry in the same time frame.
Copa Holdings currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Given the buoyant traffic scenario, Copa Holdings is not the only airline to report impressive traffic numbers for November.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Brazilian carrier Azul S.A. (AZUL - Free Report) also reported year-over-year increases in traffic and capacity for November 2023. AZUL’s consolidated revenue passenger kilometers and available seat kilometers increased 8.2% and 8.7%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The load factor came in at 79.2% in November 2023.
On the domestic front, revenue passenger kilometers and available seat kilometers increased 1.7% and 3.3%, year over year, respectively. The load factor came in at 78.2% in November 2023.
Internationally, revenue passenger kilometers and available seat kilometers increased 38.6% and 33.9%, respectively, on a year-over-year basis. The load factor increased to 82.5% from 79.7% in November 2022.
Ryanair Holdings(RYAAY - Free Report) , a European carrier, also reported solid traffic numbers for November, driven by upbeat air-travel demand. The number of passengers ferried on RYAAY flights in September was 11.7 million, implying that 4% more passengers flew than a year ago. The load factor was high at 92% in November 2023. The reading was similar in the year-ago period. RYAAY operated more than 66,400 flights in November 2023. However, more than 960 flights got canceled due to the Israel/Gaza conflict.