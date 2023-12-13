Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Cava Group (CAVA) Recently Broke Out Above the 50-Day Moving Average

From a technical perspective, Cava Group (CAVA - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CAVA recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

CAVA has rallied 20.8% over the past four weeks, and the company is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at the moment. This combination suggests CAVA could be on the verge of another move higher.

Looking at CAVA's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 5 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors may want to watch CAVA for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.


