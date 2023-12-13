Back to top

ABM Industries (ABM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2023, ABM Industries (ABM - Free Report) reported revenue of $2.09 billion, up 4.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.01, compared to $0.89 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.77% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.93, the EPS surprise was +8.60%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how ABM Industries performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Manufacturing & Distribution: $391.20 million versus $380.72 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.4% change.
  • Revenues- Education: $229.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $220.11 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5.9%.
  • Revenues- Business & Industry: $1.03 billion versus $1.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.4% change.
  • Revenues- Technical Solutions: $190.80 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $201.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.2%.
  • Revenues- Aviation: $248.20 million versus $231.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.8% change.
  • Operating profit- Business & Industry: $84.60 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $82.37 million.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Manufacturing & Distribution: $42 million compared to the $44.38 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit- Technical Solutions: $24.40 million compared to the $14.92 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating profit- Aviation: $16.40 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $11.39 million.
  • Operating profit- Education: $10.20 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.98 million.
Shares of ABM Industries have returned +6.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

