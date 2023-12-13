We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Reasons Why You Should Avoid Investing in Carlisle (CSL) Now
Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL - Free Report) has failed to impress investors with its recent operational performance due to weakness in the Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM) segment, high debt level and foreign currency headwinds. These factors are likely to impede the company’s performance in the quarters ahead.
Let’s discuss the factors, which are likely to continue taking a toll on this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company.
Business Weakness: Project delays, uncertainty caused by higher interest rates and prolonged distributor destocking are affecting the performance of Carlisle’s CCM segment. The company expects the segment’s sales to decline 3-5% in 2023 from the year-ago period. Lower volumes from a slowdown in the residential construction market and project delays are adversely affecting Carlisle’s Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies segment. Carlisle expects the segment’s revenues to decline approximately 10% in 2023.
High Debt Level: The company's high debt levels raise concerns. In the last five fiscal years (2018-2022), the company’s long-term debt witnessed a CAGR of 7.5%. Its long-term debt balance at the end of third-quarter 2023 was $2,283.2 million compared with $2,281.1 million reported at the end of 2022.
Southbound Estimate Revisions: In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CSL’s 2023 earnings has been revised 13.6% downward.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
