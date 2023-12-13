We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Insights Into Heico Corporation (HEI) Q4: Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Heico Corporation (HEI - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, reflecting a decline of 1.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $899.21 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 47.5%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 0.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Heico Corporation metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Electronic Technologies Group (ETG)' at $322.48 million. The estimate suggests a change of +20.1% year over year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Flight Support Group (FSG)' should arrive at $547.88 million. The estimate points to a change of +58.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income- Flight Support Group' will likely reach $99.76 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $77.84 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating income- Electronic Technologies Group' will reach $79.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $79.87 million in the same quarter last year.
Over the past month, shares of Heico Corporation have returned +7.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, HEI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>