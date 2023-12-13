See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Shift4 Payments (FOUR) and Paymentus (PAY) are Aggressive Growth Stocks
Brian Bolan is the Aggressive Growth Stock Strategist at Zacks Investment Research and he has two more stocks for your aggressive growth radar screen. This week, Brian has two payment stocks for us to look at.
Shift4 Payments (FOUR - Free Report) is highlighted along with Paymentus (PAY - Free Report) . Brian notes how these stocks both have ticker symbols that are words and although he didn’t mention it, stocks that have words as their tickers tend to perform better.
Brian reviews the earnings history, estimate revisions, and valuation of each stock. He also talks about the recent history of the stock performance when showing the Zacks Price and Consensus chart.
Both of these stocks are now of Brian’s radar screen as potential growth stocks. Brian manages two services at Zacks, the Stocks Under $10 Investor portfolio looks for low-priced stocks with big potential. Home Run Investor focuses on small-cap growth stocks.