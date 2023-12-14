Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Nordson (NDSN) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Nordson (NDSN - Free Report) reported $719.31 million in revenue for the quarter ended October 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. EPS of $2.46 for the same period compares to $2.44 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $707.4 million, representing a surprise of +1.68%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +2.50%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Nordson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- Industrial Precision Solutions: $405.44 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $381.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14%.
  • Net sales- Advanced Technology Solutions: $145.25 million versus $150.50 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.9% change.
  • Net sales- Medical and Fluid Solutions: $168.63 million versus $171.73 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Industrial Precision Solutions: $131.45 million versus $124.20 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Medical and Fluid Solutions: $48.04 million versus $54.33 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Advanced Technology Solutions: $31.53 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $32.80 million.
  • Operating profit (loss)- Corporate: -$25.98 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$16.80 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Nordson here>>>

Shares of Nordson have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Nordson Corporation (NDSN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise