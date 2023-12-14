Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 14th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL - Free Report) is an automotive technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 154.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (BW - Free Report) is an energy and emissions control solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 290% downward over the last 60 days.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (LAZY - Free Report) is RV dealership operator. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 1760% downward over the last 60 days.

