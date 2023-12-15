See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) - free report >>
SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) - free report >>
SkyWest, Inc. (SKYW) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Norfolk Southern (NSC) to Provide Rail Service to Georgia
Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC - Free Report) announced that it will provide rail service to the Georgia Ports Authority's (GPA) new inland terminal in Gainesville, GA. The facility has been designed to lift 200,000 containers annually.
Norfolk Southern will link the Blue Ridge Connector inland terminal to GPA's Mason Mega Rail terminal in Savannah. Beginning in 2026, the new terminal will serve a wide range of industries, including consumer goods, heavy equipment, food and forest products. The Blue Ridge Connector will improve northeast Georgia's link to the global supply chain in concert with the Port of Savannah's 35 global container ship services.
NSC’s rail network reaches more than 50% of the U.S. population and is the broadest intermodal franchise in the eastern United States. Norfolk Southern chief marketing officer Ed Elkins stated. “The Georgia Ports Authority is an important partner to Norfolk Southern, a gateway for our customers, and an engine for economic growth. We look forward to building on our strong relationship and helping our mutual customers grow”.
This step is expected to aid faster transport of goods.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Currently, NSC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are Air Canada (ACDVF - Free Report) and SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) .
Air Canada currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An uptick in passenger traffic is aiding ACDVF. Management announced plans to launch a new year-round route between Montreal and Madrid. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The service will commence in May of the following year as part of its expanded international summer 2024 flying schedule to cater to increased demand.
SkyWest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). SKYW's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. Initiatives to reward shareholders also bode well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has surged 83.3% in the past 60 days.