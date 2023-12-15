We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Photronics (PLAB) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y
Photronics (PLAB - Free Report) reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 60 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.21% and increased 17.6% year over year.
Revenues of $227.5 million inched up 1.5% year over year.
Quarter Details
Integrated Circuit revenues climbed 1% sequentially and 5% year over year to $164.5 million. The top line benefited from the strong revenue performance of high-end IC masks (using 28 nanometer and smaller technology), which jumped 27% sequentially. However, mainstream revenues decreased 9%.
FPD revenues rose 17% year over year to $63 million. Sequentially, revenues increased 3%. Photronics’ high-end revenues increased 7%.
China revenues declined from 53% of total revenues in the fiscal third quarter to 44% in the reported quarter.
Photronics, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Photronics, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Photronics, Inc. Quote
Fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 gross margin expanded 150 basis points (bps) year over year to 37.3%.
Research & development expenses, as a percentage of revenues, decreased 30 bps year over year to 1.5%. However, sales and marketing expenses, as a percentage of revenues, increased 40 bps year over year to 7.4%.
Operating income was $64.8 million, up 7% year over year. Operating margin expanded 150 bps year over year to 28.5%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Oct 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $512.2 million, while long-term debt was $18 million.
Cash generated from operating activities was $106.6 million and cash invested in organic growth through capital expenditures was $52.5 million.
Guidance
For the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Photronics expects revenues between $217 million and $225 million.
Earnings are expected between 45 cents and 53 cents per share.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Photronics currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
