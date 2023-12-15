Back to top

Company News for Dec 15, 2023

  • Nordson Corp.’s ((NDSN - Free Report) ) shares surged 3.9% after the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $2.46, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.40.
  • Shares of Mueller Water Products Inc. ((MWA - Free Report) ) climbed 5% after posting fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted earnings per share of $0.19, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.11.
  • Jabil Inc.’s ((JBL - Free Report) ) shares jumped 13.1% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings per share of $2.60, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.54.
  • Shares of Intel Corp. ((INTC - Free Report) ) rose 1.4% after the company unveiled new computer chip called Gaudi3 for generative AI software.

