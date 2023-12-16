We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $42, indicating a -0.59% change from the previous session's end. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.01%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 14.34% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.21% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Infineon Technologies AG in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Infineon Technologies AG to post earnings of $0.51 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 21.54%.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.51 per share and a revenue of $18.51 billion, demonstrating changes of -11.31% and +6.24%, respectively, from the preceding year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Infineon Technologies AG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 5.47% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Infineon Technologies AG possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Infineon Technologies AG's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.85. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.14 of its industry.
We can also see that IFNNY currently has a PEG ratio of 3.1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Electronics - Semiconductors industry had an average PEG ratio of 4.32.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 189, positioning it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.