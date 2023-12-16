We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Duke Energy (DUK) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Duke Energy (DUK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $96.63, moving -1.71% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.15%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.36%.
The electric utility's shares have seen an increase of 9.02% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's gain of 5.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.21%.
The upcoming earnings release of Duke Energy will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.56, indicating a 40.54% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.55 billion, up 2.7% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.59 per share and revenue of $29.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.07% and +1.08%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Duke Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.09% upward. As of now, Duke Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Duke Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.59. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.41.
It is also worth noting that DUK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The average PEG ratio for the Utility - Electric Power industry stood at 2.93 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.