Wabash National (WNC) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note
Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $27.04, indicating a -1.02% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.01% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.15%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.36%.
Shares of the maker of truck trailers witnessed a gain of 29.48% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 4.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.21%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Wabash National in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.89, marking a 5.95% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Wabash National should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. At present, Wabash National boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Wabash National is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.84. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.6.
The Automotive - Original Equipment industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 162, this industry ranks in the bottom 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.