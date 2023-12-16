We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
General Motors (GM) Cruise to Lay off 24% of Its Workforce
Reportedly, General Motors Company’s (GM - Free Report) Cruise will reduce its workforce by 24%, mainly in commercial operations and related corporate functions. Before announcing the layoff, Cruise had 3,800 employees. The affected employees will receive their pay checks till Feb 12, 2023. They will also receive an additional eight weeks of salary plus tenure-based severance.
Cruise recently dismissed nine key leaders due to an accident that took place on Oct 2, 2023. The accident involved a Cruise self-driving car that dragged a pedestrian 20 feet after being struck by a vehicle.Per a memo seen by Reuters, new leadership is crucial for the company to regain trust and operate with the highest standards. After the accident, California suspended the driverless testing permit of Cruise robotaxi unit.
Last month, GM announced to cut costs at Cruise, which lost over $700 million in the third quarter and $8 billion since 2016.
Per CNBC, Cruise aims to work on a fully driverless L4 service. It plans to relaunch ride-hailing in one city before expanding.
In August, robotaxi received approval for round-the-clock service in San Francisco. Since then, it has been called into question for safety concerns. After the accident, the California Department of Motor Vehicles asked Cruise to remove its driverless cars from the roads and called them a risk to the public. Also, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration started an investigation into pedestrian risks at Cruise.
Per a California agency, Cruise could face $1.5 million in fines and additional sanctions over its failure to disclose accident details.
In October, Cruise announced a reorganization, more oversight from General Motors, an independent safety expert and an expanded probe into Cruise’s tech and safety systems by Exponent.
