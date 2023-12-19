Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 18th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Amtech Systems, Inc. (ASYS - Free Report) is a semiconductor equipment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 55.6% downward over the last 60 days.

ChampionX Corporation (CHX - Free Report) is a chemical solutions provider company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.4% downward over the last 60 days.

Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD - Free Report) is a freight carrier company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 80.5% downward over the last 60 days.

