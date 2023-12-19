See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Schwartz Value Fund (RCMFX)
DFA US Large Cap Growth Instl (DUSLX)
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider DFA US Large Cap Growth Institutional (DUSLX - Free Report) . DUSLX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 0.18%, management fee of 0.15%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 13.48%.
Fidelity Fund (FFIDX - Free Report) : 0.46% expense ratio and 0.32% management fee. FFIDX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 13.93% over the last five years, FFIDX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Schwartz Value Fund (RCMFX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. RCMFX is a Small Cap Value fund, and these funds are known for investing in companies with market caps under $2 billion. RCMFX has an expense ratio of 1.16%, management fee of 0.8%, and annual returns of 13.98% over the past five years.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.