Air Lease (AL) Delivers Two New Airbus to Sunclass Airlines
Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) announced the delivery of two new Airbus aircraft to Sunclass Airlines, Denmark. The deliveries include one new A321-200neo and a new A330-900neo. Both these aircraft were delivered to Sunclass Airlines this December on long-term lease from Air Lease’s order book with Airbus.
Steven Udvar-Házy, executive chairman of Air Lease Corporation, stated, “We are pleased to announce the first of two A321-200neos and the first of three A330-900neos delivered to Sunclass Airlines. With these new ALC aircraft, Sunclass will continue to progress its fleet modernization program adding new generation widebodies and narrowbodies that offer the most advanced technology and efficiency”.
Air Lease’s contribution to Denmark's carrier will significantly boost its operations on the domestic and international fronts.
Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider
Air Lease currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector may consider stocks like Air Canada (ACDVF - Free Report) and SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) .
Air Canada currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An uptick in passenger traffic is aiding ACDVF. Recently, management announced plans to launch a new year-round route between Montreal and Madrid.
The service will commence in May of the following year as part of its expanded international summer 2024 flying schedule to cater to increased demand. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has jumped 32.6% in the past 60 days.
SkyWest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). SKYW's fleet modernization efforts are commendable. Initiatives to reward its shareholders also bode well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has surged 83.3% in the past 60 days.