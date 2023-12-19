We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stanley Black (SWK) to Sell Infrastructure Business for $760M
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK - Free Report) recently entered into a deal to divest its STANLEY Infrastructure (Infrastructure) business to Epiroc AB for a cash amount of $760 million.
As a manufacturer of attachment and handheld hydraulic tools, SWK’s Infrastructure business is likely to generate revenues of approximately $450-$470 million in 2023. Its adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be in the mid-to-high teens digits in the same period.
The divestment will help Stanley Black to focus on the company’s core businesses while supporting its capital-allocation priorities. The company expects to use the cash proceeds of the transaction, net of modest taxes, to reduce its debt.
As a result of the divestment, SWK expects to incur approximately $100-$150 million of a pre-tax, non-cash charge in 2023.
The Infrastructure business’ results will be included in the continuing operations until the transaction closes. The completion of the deal is conditioned on regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.
Lately, SWK has been divesting non-core operations to drive growth. In July 2022, the company sold its Security Business to Securitas AB for $3.2 billion. Stanley Black funded its debt reduction from the net proceeds of this sale.
Price Performance
In the past year, SWK stock has gained 31.9% compared with the industry’s 38% increase.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
