General Motors (GM) to Dismiss 1,300 Workers in Michigan
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) is set to lay off 1,300 workers in two of its Michigan plants as it discontinues the production of Chevrolet Camaro and Chevrolet Bolt.
Among 1,300 workers, 945 are employed at Orion Assembly, which manufactures Chevrolet Bolt models. The production of the models is scheduled to end on Dec 18, 2023, but the layoff will not commence until Jan 1, 2024.
GM plans to retool Orian to manufacture electric trucks, including Chevrolet Silverado EV and GMC Sierra EV. The plant will be ready for production in late 2025.
The automaker plans to dismiss 369 workers from the Lansing Grand River Assembly/Stamping plant, which currently produces the Chevrolet Camaro. Due to the end of Camaro production, 350 workers will be affected starting from Jan 2, 2024. The impacted workers will have job opportunities per the United Auto Workers & General Motors National Agreement.
Per Kevin Kelly, senior director for corporate news relations of GM, the automaker will extend opportunities to affected Orion workers at other Michigan plants. All other salaried employees will be placed in different internal roles.
Amidst UAW strike-related disruptions, GM withdrew and later reinstated profit guidance, projecting a year-over-year decline due to labor issues. The company initially aimed for adjusted EBIT in the $12-$14 billion range for this year, down from $14.5 billion in 2022. However, it now expects 2023 adjusted EBIT within $11.7-$12.7 billion due to costs associated with the UAW strike.
The new contract with UAW will raise labor costs significantly. GM is also retracting its near-term targets for electric vehicles due to slower-than-expected demand.
