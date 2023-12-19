We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TSMC (TSM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
The most recent trading session ended with TSMC (TSM - Free Report) standing at $102.93, reflecting a +0.38% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TSMC in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.34, showcasing a 26.37% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $18.99 billion, down 4.71% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $4.97 per share and a revenue of $66.45 billion, demonstrating changes of -24.35% and -12.42%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TSMC. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, TSMC is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, TSMC is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.63. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.82, so one might conclude that TSMC is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that TSM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.88. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.9.
The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.