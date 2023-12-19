We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
General Motors Company (GM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
The latest trading session saw General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) ending at $35.44, denoting a -0.81% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of General Motors Company in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect General Motors Company to post earnings of $1.06 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $39.69 billion, down 7.94% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.48 per share and a revenue of $168.6 billion, demonstrating changes of -1.45% and +7.57%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.31% higher. As of now, General Motors Company holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, General Motors Company is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.78. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.09 of its industry.
One should further note that GM currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.6. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Automotive - Domestic industry stood at 1.09 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, finds itself in the bottom 45% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow GM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.