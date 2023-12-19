We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Enphase Energy (ENPH) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
Enphase Energy (ENPH - Free Report) closed at $124.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.09% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Enphase Energy in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.55, reflecting a 63.58% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $326.27 million, down 54.98% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.42 per share and revenue of $2.35 billion, which would represent changes of -4.33% and +0.8%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Enphase Energy. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.25% decrease. As of now, Enphase Energy holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Digging into valuation, Enphase Energy currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.03. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.76.
We can additionally observe that ENPH currently boasts a PEG ratio of 1.53. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ENPH's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.
The Solar industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 217, positioning it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.