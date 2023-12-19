We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Kimberly-Clark (KMB - Free Report) closed at $120.59, marking a +0.96% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kimberly-Clark in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.53, reflecting a 0.65% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.01 billion, indicating a 0.84% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.59 per share and a revenue of $20.47 billion, representing changes of +17.05% and +1.45%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Kimberly-Clark is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Kimberly-Clark is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.12. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.34 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that KMB has a PEG ratio of 2.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Consumer Products - Staples industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 178, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.