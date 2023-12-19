We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enbridge (ENB) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
In the latest trading session, Enbridge (ENB - Free Report) closed at $35.51, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.45%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Enbridge in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.51, marking a 10.87% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.6 billion, indicating a 2.89% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.02 per share and revenue of $33.04 billion. These totals would mark changes of -6.48% and -19.47%, respectively, from last year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Enbridge. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.17% higher. Currently, Enbridge is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Enbridge is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.51. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.6.
We can also see that ENB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.92. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry was having an average PEG ratio of 4.79.
The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.