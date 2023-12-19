We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Astrazeneca (AZN) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
Astrazeneca (AZN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $65.95, moving +1.77% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Astrazeneca in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Astrazeneca is projected to report earnings of $0.75 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.7%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $12.09 billion, up 7.88% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.64 per share and a revenue of $45.89 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.31% and +3.46%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Astrazeneca. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.18% downward. Astrazeneca is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Astrazeneca is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17.82. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.69, which means Astrazeneca is trading at a premium to the group.
Also, we should mention that AZN has a PEG ratio of 1.33. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.17 as of yesterday's close.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.