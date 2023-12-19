We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Greenbrier Companies (GBX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Greenbrier Companies (GBX - Free Report) reached $42.25, with a -1.95% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Greenbrier Companies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Greenbrier Companies is projected to report earnings of $0.71 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1320%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $886.5 million, reflecting a 15.66% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.50 per share and revenue of $3.71 billion, indicating changes of +17.85% and -5.95%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Greenbrier Companies. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Right now, Greenbrier Companies possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Greenbrier Companies is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.32. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.32.
It is also worth noting that GBX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.76. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.18.
The Transportation - Equipment and Leasing industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, positioning it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
