Lam Research (LRCX) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Lam Research (LRCX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $769.92, demonstrating a -0.46% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.45%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Lam Research in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $7.05, indicating a 34.17% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.71 billion, down 29.72% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $27.56 per share and a revenue of $14.62 billion, representing changes of -19.34% and -16.13%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Lam Research. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.33% lower. Right now, Lam Research possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Lam Research is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.06. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 25.56.
One should further note that LRCX currently holds a PEG ratio of 4.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry held an average PEG ratio of 3.74.
The Semiconductor Equipment - Wafer Fabrication industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 92, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.