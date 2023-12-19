We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
Cal-Maine Foods (CALM - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $55.19, demonstrating a -0.45% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Cal-Maine Foods in its forthcoming earnings report.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Cal-Maine Foods. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cal-Maine Foods is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
In terms of valuation, Cal-Maine Foods is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.65. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.66, which means Cal-Maine Foods is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that CALM currently has a PEG ratio of 1.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Agriculture - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.6 as of yesterday's close.
The Agriculture - Products industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, placing it within the bottom 37% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.