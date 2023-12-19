Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Heico Corporation (HEI) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended October 2023, Heico Corporation (HEI - Free Report) reported revenue of $936.45 million, up 53.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.84, compared to $0.70 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.11% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $882.52 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.70, the EPS surprise was +20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Heico Corporation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Electronic Technologies Group (ETG): $342.54 million versus $327.18 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.6% change.
  • Net Sales- Flight Support Group (FSG): $601.67 million versus $524.11 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +73.9% change.
  • Net Sales- Corporate & Intersegment: -$7.76 million versus $39.25 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +59.4% change.
  • Operating income- Flight Support Group: $114.60 million compared to the $99.76 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating income- Electronic Technologies Group: $86.38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $79.24 million.
  • Operating income- Other, primarily corporate: -$11.54 million versus -$23.07 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Heico Corporation have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

