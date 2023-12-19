We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cigna (CI) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
In the latest market close, Cigna (CI - Free Report) reached $292.07, with a +0.54% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.
The upcoming earnings release of Cigna will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $6.52, signifying a 31.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $48.81 billion, indicating a 6.71% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $24.82 per share and a revenue of $192.8 billion, representing changes of +6.66% and +6.73%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cigna. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% lower. Right now, Cigna possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Cigna has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.7 right now. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.58 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that CI has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Medical - HMOs stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.16 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.