Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Aehr Test Systems (AEHR - Free Report) ending at $27.93, denoting a +1.05% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.45%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Aehr Test Systems in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Aehr Test Systems to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.1 million, up 35.63% from the year-ago period.
AEHR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $105.3 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +77.97% and +62.1%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Aehr Test Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Aehr Test Systems possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Aehr Test Systems is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.32. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.47, which means Aehr Test Systems is trading at a discount to the group.
The Electronics - Measuring Instruments industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, placing it within the bottom 20% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
