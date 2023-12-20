Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 19th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (ARI - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR - Free Report) is a battery manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN - Free Report) is a refrigerated trucking company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


 


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) - free report >>

Marten Transport, Ltd. (MRTN) - free report >>

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) - free report >>

Published in

finance reit