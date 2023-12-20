Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 19, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL - Free Report) lost 0.9% on China’s ban on the company’s iPhones gathering pace.
  • Prologis, Inc.’s (PLD - Free Report) shares fell 1.2% on the real estate sector continuing to make losses.
  • Shares of United States Steel Corporation (X - Free Report) soared 26.1% after Japan-based Nippon Steel announced that it would buy the company in a $14.9 billion deal that includes debt.
  • Shares of The AES Corporation (AES - Free Report) fell 1.7% on utilities becoming one of the biggest losing sectors of the day.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Apple Inc. (AAPL) - free report >>

Prologis, Inc. (PLD) - free report >>

United States Steel Corporation (X) - free report >>

The AES Corporation (AES) - free report >>

Published in

reit tech-stocks utilities