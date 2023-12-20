For the quarter ended November 2023, Accenture (
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Accenture (ACN) Q1 Earnings
For the quarter ended November 2023, Accenture (ACN - Free Report) reported revenue of $16.22 billion, up 3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.27, compared to $3.08 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.05% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.23 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $3.14, the EPS surprise was +4.14%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Accenture performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Accenture here>>>
- New Bookings - Total: $18.45 billion compared to the $17.75 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- New Bookings - Managed Services: $9.83 billion compared to the $9.02 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- New Bookings - Consulting: $8.62 billion compared to the $8.73 billion average estimate based on two analysts.
- Geographic Revenue- North America: $7.56 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $7.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -0.8%.
- Geographic Revenue- Growth Markets: $2.86 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.98 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.4%.
- Geographic Revenue- Europe: $5.80 billion compared to the $5.26 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.4% year over year.
- Revenue- Type of Work- Consulting: $8.46 billion versus $8.36 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +0.1% change.
- Revenue- Type of Work- Managed Services: $7.77 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $7.90 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +6.4%.
- Revenue- Industry Groups- Product: $4.86 billion compared to the $4.88 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.2% year over year.
- Revenue- Industry Groups- Health & Public Service: $3.38 billion versus $3.23 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.6% change.
- Revenue- Industry Groups- Financial services: $3.03 billion versus $3.01 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.4% change.
- Revenue- Industry Groups- Communications, Media & Technology: $2.67 billion versus $2.79 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -10.4% change.
Shares of Accenture have returned +3.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.