Alaska Airlines (ALK) Launches Nine New Routes This Winter
To expand international travel, Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK - Free Report) announced that it is launching nine new non-stop routes to grab the popular leisure destinations this winter. New routes include flights to the Bahamas and Guatemala. A new service has also started between Las Vegas and two cities in Mexico. Also, a seasonal flight has begun connecting Palm Springs and New York City.
Kirsten Amrine, vice president of revenue management and network planning for Alaska Airlines, stated, “We're also now flying our guests to countries we've never served before as we increase our international service. The Bahamas off the coast of South Florida offer pristine islands and turquoise waters, and Guatemala in Central America excites with adventure, history and culture.”
New routes have been functional since Dec 14, 2023. All the routes will continue operating till Apr 15, 2024, except flights connecting Los Angeles with Guatemala City and Nassau (functional throughout the year).
Such lucrative steps of adding new routes are expected to attract more traffic and boost the top line.
Zacks Rank
Alaska Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Key Picks
Some better-ranked stocks for investors interested in the Zacks Transportation sector are Air Canada (ACDVF - Free Report) and SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) .
Air Canada currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). An uptick in passenger traffic is aiding ACDVF. Recently, management announced plans to launch a new year-round route between Montreal and Madrid. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The service will commence in May of the following year as part of its expanded international summer 2024 flying schedule to cater to increased demand.
SkyWest currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). SKYW's fleet-modernization efforts are commendable. Initiatives to reward its shareholders also bode well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has surged 83.3% in the past 60 days.