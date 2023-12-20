We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling Carnival (CCL) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Carnival (CCL - Free Report) to post quarterly loss of $0.12 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 85.9%. Revenues are expected to be $5.32 billion, up 38.6% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 10.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Carnival metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Passenger ticket' of $3.39 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +49.3% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Onboard and other' will reach $1.93 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +22.8% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Tour and Other' reaching $70.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +126.6%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Available lower berth days (ALBDs)' should come in at 23,295.78 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 21,500 thousand.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Occupancy percentage' at 102.3%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 85%.
