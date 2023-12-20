We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Pinterest (PINS) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
In the latest trading session, Pinterest (PINS - Free Report) closed at $38.04, marking a +0.9% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.59% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.66%.
Shares of the digital pinboard and shopping tool company witnessed a gain of 17.34% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.16%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Pinterest in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.51, indicating a 75.86% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $988.09 million, indicating a 12.64% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
PINS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $3.06 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +72.58% and +9.15%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Pinterest. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.54% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Pinterest currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Pinterest has a Forward P/E ratio of 35.23 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 39.68.
One should further note that PINS currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.98. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Software industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.8.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 28, putting it in the top 12% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.