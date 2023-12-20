We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Symbotic Inc. (SYM) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
In the latest market close, Symbotic Inc. (SYM - Free Report) reached $56.36, with a -1.12% movement compared to the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.59%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.68%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.66%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 53.39% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's gain of 7.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.16% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Symbotic Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.05, reflecting a 58.33% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $371 million, reflecting a 79.83% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.02 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion, which would represent changes of +94.59% and +51.71%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Symbotic Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 76.32% upward. Symbotic Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.