Element Solutions (ESI) Wraps Up $1.15B Term Loan Syndication

Element Solutions Inc (ESI - Free Report) has announced the completion of the syndication of a seven-year secured term loan credit facility totaling $1.15 billion under its credit agreement.

Element Solutions prepaid its current $1,105 million term loan B-1 tranche and $150 million term loan A using the proceeds of the new $1,150 million term loan B-2 facility and cash on hand.

The new term loan B-2 tranche, with its applicable interest rate of SOFR plus a spread of 2.00% annually, has almost the exact same terms as the previous term loan B-1 tranche, with the exception of its maturity date.

ESI monetized existing interest rates and cross-currency swap arrangements originally set for maturity in 2024 and 2026 in connection with the funding of the new term loan B-2 tranche.

It then entered into new interest rate and cross-currency swap agreements, thereby converting $760 million of the term loan B-2 tranche, which was denominated in U.S. dollars, into fixed-rate euro-denominated debt at a fixed EUR all-in rate of 4.31%. These new swaps will mature in 2028. The remaining $390 million is subject to existing swaps that are slated to mature in 2025.

The company is extending the maturities of a large portion of its secured debt to 2030 and lowering gross debt by more than $100 million through this transaction — all without raising margin. With the new swaps in place, the company now has around 80% of its capital structure set until 2028, effectively minimizing interest rate risk in the current higher rate environment.

Shares of Element Solutions have gained 21.1% over the past year compared with 16.4% rise of its industry.

ESI, on its third quarter call, revised its adjusted EBITDA guidance to nearly $485 million for 2023.

It estimates full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per share of around $1.30. ESI anticipates generating a free cash flow of about $265 million for 2023.

Element Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus

