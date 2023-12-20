We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Element Solutions (ESI) Wraps Up $1.15B Term Loan Syndication
Element Solutions Inc (ESI - Free Report) has announced the completion of the syndication of a seven-year secured term loan credit facility totaling $1.15 billion under its credit agreement.
Element Solutions prepaid its current $1,105 million term loan B-1 tranche and $150 million term loan A using the proceeds of the new $1,150 million term loan B-2 facility and cash on hand.
The new term loan B-2 tranche, with its applicable interest rate of SOFR plus a spread of 2.00% annually, has almost the exact same terms as the previous term loan B-1 tranche, with the exception of its maturity date.
ESI monetized existing interest rates and cross-currency swap arrangements originally set for maturity in 2024 and 2026 in connection with the funding of the new term loan B-2 tranche.
It then entered into new interest rate and cross-currency swap agreements, thereby converting $760 million of the term loan B-2 tranche, which was denominated in U.S. dollars, into fixed-rate euro-denominated debt at a fixed EUR all-in rate of 4.31%. These new swaps will mature in 2028. The remaining $390 million is subject to existing swaps that are slated to mature in 2025.
The company is extending the maturities of a large portion of its secured debt to 2030 and lowering gross debt by more than $100 million through this transaction — all without raising margin. With the new swaps in place, the company now has around 80% of its capital structure set until 2028, effectively minimizing interest rate risk in the current higher rate environment.
Shares of Element Solutions have gained 21.1% over the past year compared with 16.4% rise of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
ESI, on its third quarter call, revised its adjusted EBITDA guidance to nearly $485 million for 2023.
It estimates full-year 2023 adjusted earnings per share of around $1.30. ESI anticipates generating a free cash flow of about $265 million for 2023.
Element Solutions Inc. Price and Consensus
Element Solutions Inc. price-consensus-chart | Element Solutions Inc. Quote
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Element Solutions currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
