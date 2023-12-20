Back to top

Company News for Dec 20, 2023

  • Shares of The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) rose 1.2% after Deutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKY - Free Report) announced that it had ordered 40 737-8 Max jets from the aircraft maker.
  • Kenvue Inc.’s (KVUE - Free Report) shares gained 2.2% following a court ruling in favor of the company in a lawsuit over Tylenol, its prize drug.
  • Shares of Intel Corporation (INTC - Free Report) jumped 2.1% on semiconductor stocks continuing to do well.
  • Shell plc’s (SHEL - Free Report) shares advanced 1.2% on energy becoming the biggest winning sector of the day.

airlines oil-energy semiconductor