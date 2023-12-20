Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Winnebago (WGO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended November 2023, Winnebago Industries (WGO - Free Report) reported revenue of $763 million, down 19.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.06, compared to $2.07 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $727.57 million, representing a surprise of +4.87%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -11.67%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.20.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Winnebago performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Units deliveries - Total Towable: 7,846 versus 6,557 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Unit deliveries - Total Motorhome: 1,721 versus 1,817 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Unit deliveries - Marine - Boats: 1,118 compared to the 1,268 average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Units deliveries - Towable - Fifth wheel: 2,465 versus 2,152 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Units deliveries - Towable - Travel trailer: 5,381 versus 4,434 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Units deliveries - Motorhome - Class C: 549 versus 422 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Unit deliveries - Motorhome - Class A: 481 compared to the 568 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Units deliveries - Motorhome - Class B: 691 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 936.
  • Net Revenues- Motorhome: $334.40 million compared to the $344.57 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28% year over year.
  • Net Revenues- Towable: $330.80 million versus $274.93 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.8% change.
  • Net Revenues- Marine: $87.30 million versus $102.34 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33.6% change.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Towable: $33.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.05 million.
Shares of Winnebago have returned +13.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

