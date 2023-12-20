We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Visa (V) to Unlock New Horizons for Intermex With New Alliance
Visa Inc. (V - Free Report) recently partnered with International Money Express, Inc. (IMXI - Free Report) or Intermex to enhance the latter’s money transfer services. The partnership involves integrating Visa Direct into Intermex's platform. The move is expected to enable Intermex to provide improved service to its customers, like sending money to unserved areas.
Visa Direct is a service provided by Visa that acts as a single point of access to numerous endpoints. This facilitates the global movement of money by enabling swift delivery of funds to eligible cards, bank accounts and wallets on a worldwide scale. Visa continues to leverage its cutting-edge technologies to build partnerships and expand its market reach.
Thanks to this collaboration, customers of Intermex, a remittance services company, can now enjoy expedited transfers to eligible Visa cards and bank accounts in over 20 countries that were previously not served by Intermex. The move is expected to provide the company with a competitive advantage in the market and attract new customers while retaining existing ones.
This partnership is expected to broaden the range of choices and flexibility for consumers, particularly migrant workers in the United States sending money abroad. On Dec 15, 2023, Intermex launched the service.
The partnership is expected to help Visa with increased transaction volumes, expanding remittance services and boosting global presence and consumer base. In the last reported quarter, V’s processed transactions totaled 56 billion, which rose 10% year over year.
