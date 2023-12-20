We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But CleanSpark (CLSK) Gained Today
CleanSpark (CLSK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $10.49, moving +0.58% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.47%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.5%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 130.24% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 8.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.77%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of CleanSpark in its forthcoming earnings report.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of -$0.98 per share and a revenue of $350.03 million, signifying shifts of +24.03% and +107.85%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for CleanSpark. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 129.41% decrease. Currently, CleanSpark is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
