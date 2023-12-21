Comcast's (CMCSA) Xfinity and 300 Studios Produce Hip House

Comcast’s ( CMCSA Quick Quote CMCSA - Free Report) NBCUniversal and 300 Studios debut In Our DNA: Hip House, a three-part docuseries exploring the origins, development and intersection of Hip Hop and House music. The series is exclusively accessible on Comcast's Black Experience on Xfinity channel, X1, Xumo and Flex. In Our DNA: Hip House examines the unique conditions in the 1970s and 1980s that birthed both the Hip Hop and House music movements, the collision of the two genres, the stars, the songs and the movement that followed. The series also draws attention to the long-lasting impact on contemporary music, the paths that Hip Hop and House ultimately took as well as the massive financial disparity between mainstream music and the predominantly underground genres. Finally, the series explores the future of the genre and the current shift in the music industry that is reigniting a demand and rediscovery of the genre, 50 years in the making. Introduced in 2021, Black Experience on Xfinity showcases premier Black storytelling through collaborations with Black programming partners and film studios. The platform has presented numerous original documentaries, including In Our DNA: Hip House, highlighting the creativity and contributions of Black talent and content creators. Shares of CMCSA, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), have returned 26.6% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s 18.2% rise due to high-quality content, which attracts more customers. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Xfinity’s Black Experience to Aid Customer Growth
Comcast's (CMCSA) NBCUniversal and 300 Studios debut In Our DNA: Hip House, a three-part docuseries exploring the origins, development and intersection of Hip Hop and House music. The series is exclusively accessible on Comcast's Black Experience on Xfinity channel, X1, Xumo and Flex.
In Our DNA: Hip House examines the unique conditions in the 1970s and 1980s that birthed both the Hip Hop and House music movements, the collision of the two genres, the stars, the songs and the movement that followed.
The series also draws attention to the long-lasting impact on contemporary music, the paths that Hip Hop and House ultimately took as well as the massive financial disparity between mainstream music and the predominantly underground genres. Finally, the series explores the future of the genre and the current shift in the music industry that is reigniting a demand and rediscovery of the genre, 50 years in the making.
Introduced in 2021, Black Experience on Xfinity showcases premier Black storytelling through collaborations with Black programming partners and film studios. The platform has presented numerous original documentaries, including In Our DNA: Hip House, highlighting the creativity and contributions of Black talent and content creators.
Xfinity’s Black Experience to Aid Customer Growth
Black Experience on Xfinity stands out as a unique destination for Black entertainment, offering a diverse array of movies, TV shows, news and more. Accessible at home through Xfinity X1 and Flex, as well as on the go via the Xfinity Stream app, the platform features original, top-notch content from Comcast NBCUniversal and major studios, alongside offerings from existing Xfinity network partners, all at no extra cost for Xfinity customers.
Endorsed by the African American Film Critics Association, the channel is known for presenting annual awards for excellence in film and television.
Xfinity subscribers can tune in to the Black Experience on channel 1622 or simply use the Voice Remote to say "Black Experience" for instant access to premier Black storytelling. Non-Xfinity users can catch "In Our DNA: Hip House" on Xumo Play, Comcast and Charter’s free, ad-supported streaming service app.
This is expected to aid Comcast’s total domestic broadband customers in the upcoming quarters.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 total domestic broadband customers is pegged at 32.25 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 0.29%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.94 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.24%.
Comcast faces tough competition from players like Disney (DIS - Free Report) , Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) Prime and Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) in the streaming market.
Disney's streaming platform is recognized for its carefully curated content designed for a younger audience. The platform's attractiveness is further enhanced by exclusive franchises. Disney's upcoming releases encompass titles like Wish, Echo and Marvel’s What If…? S2.
Amazon Prime Video, a prominent player in the streaming industry, can be accessed either independently or as part of Amazon's Prime subscription. The forthcoming roster of original content includes Hazbin Hotel, Zorro and Expats.
As the leading player in the streaming industry, Netflix has made substantial investments to broaden its content offerings. Scheduled for release on Dec 28, its upcoming additions include Pokémon Concierge. Furthermore, titles such as Miss Shampoo and Berlin are slated to debut on Dec 28 and Dec 29, 2023.