Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 21, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS - Free Report) dipped 2.9% on the package delivery sector continuing to struggle in a weak holiday season.
  • First Solar, Inc.’s (FSLR - Free Report) shares declined 4.7% on solar stocks suffering during Wednesday’s broadbased selloff.
  • Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP - Free Report) slid 2.2% on the utility sector becoming the biggest loser of the day.
  • Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOGL - Free Report) shares advanced 1.2% after it announced a restructure of its ad sales unit.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) - free report >>

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) - free report >>

United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) - free report >>

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - free report >>

Published in

tech-stocks transportation utilities