Cintas (CTAS) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Cintas (CTAS - Free Report) reported $2.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 9.3%. EPS of $3.61 for the same period compares to $3.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 billion, representing a surprise of +1.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.74%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cintas performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Uniform Rental and Facility Services: $1.85 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.2%.
  • Revenue- All Other: $260.23 million versus $245.73 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.7% change.
  • Revenue- First Aid and Safety Services: $266.40 million compared to the $259.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.9% year over year.
  • Income before income taxes- Uniform Rental and Facility Services: $399.61 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $399.09 million.
  • Income before income taxes- First Aid and Safety Services: $58.53 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $53.97 million.
  • Income before income taxes- All Other: $41.54 million versus $32.79 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Income before income taxes- Corporate: -$25.82 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$25.55 million.
Shares of Cintas have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

