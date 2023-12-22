Nice's ( NICE Quick Quote NICE - Free Report) latest CXone Fall Release for 2023 brings remarkable enhancements, notably in AI and automation, within their interaction-centric platform. The update introduces fully-automated AutoSummary capabilities, leveraging generative AI for objective summaries across voice and digital interactions. Offering expanded cloud storage options, including Microsoft Azure alongside AWS, showcases NICE's commitment to flexibility and seamless integration. The improved CXone dashboard further enhances usability and insights. This release solidifies NICE's position as an industry leader, empowering organizations to thrive in the AI digital landscape. NICE’s Strong Portfolio Makes Prospect Bright
Nice (NICE) Strengthens Portfolio With CXone 2023 Release
Nice's (NICE - Free Report) latest CXone Fall Release for 2023 brings remarkable enhancements, notably in AI and automation, within their interaction-centric platform.
The update introduces fully-automated AutoSummary capabilities, leveraging generative AI for objective summaries across voice and digital interactions.
Offering expanded cloud storage options, including Microsoft Azure alongside AWS, showcases NICE's commitment to flexibility and seamless integration.
The improved CXone dashboard further enhances usability and insights. This release solidifies NICE's position as an industry leader, empowering organizations to thrive in the AI digital landscape.
NICE’s Strong Portfolio Makes Prospect Bright
NICE is benefiting from an expanding clientele, driven by the strong adoption of its platform solutions. These include Actimize, Evidencentral, CXone, Inform Elite, Robotic Process Automation and Investigate.
The effectiveness of NICE's CXone is exemplified by its impact on Europcar Mobility Group, where it played a pivotal role in streamlining global customer service operations. This resulted in increased consistency, improved agent, and customer experiences and a notable 10% reduction in interservice transfers through IVR optimization.
NICE recently enhanced Club Med's operations in Europe, boosting agent performance and satisfaction with expanded CXone features while globally improving customer interactions and insights using AI-based routing, CXone Workforce Management and Interaction Analytics.
Moreover, limango, a German online retailer, selected CXone to seamlessly transition its contact center to the cloud, showcasing a commitment to enhanced customer service standards and operational efficiency within the Otto Group.
NICE is gaining significant traction in customer interactions and the acquisition of LiveVox aims to create a unified platform for digital and AI-driven customer interactions, paving the way for further growth.
2023 Guidance Positive
A robust portfolio and expanding clientele are expected to drive NICE's top-line growth.
For 2023, NICE anticipates total revenues between $2.350 billion and $2.379 billion, indicating 9% growth at the midpoint. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.37 billion, indicating 8.58% growth year over year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.26 per share, up by a penny in the past 30 days, indicating an 8.31% year-over-year increase.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Currently, NICE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
NICE’s shares have moved up 3% year to date compared with the Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s rally of 51.5%.
Flex (FLEX - Free Report) , NetEase (NTES - Free Report) and Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) are other top-ranked stocks that investors can consider from the broader sector, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
FLEX, NTES and VRT shares have returned 37.9%, 40.5% and 245.9%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis.
Long-term earnings growth rates for Flex, NetEase and Vertiv are pegged at 12.39%,15.98% and 53.86%, respectively.